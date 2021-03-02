Thai Stock Market Tipped To Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

The Thai stock market had finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,505-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower thanks to downward pressure on crude oil, while profit taking may also be on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 2.44 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 1,503.36 after trading between 1,500.80 and 1,509.65. Volume was 26.941 billion shares worth 88.905 billion baht. There were 885 decliners and 720 gainers, with 427 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.19 percent, while Thailand Airport advanced 0.77 percent, Asset World soared 3.91 percent, Bangkok Asset Management shed 0.47 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.41 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.98 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tanked 2.59 percent, Gulf spiked 3.01 percent, Kasikornbank slipped 0.35 percent, PTT lost 0.62 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 0.79 percent, SCG Packaging added 0.53 percent, Siam Commercial Bank jumped 1.42 percent, Siam Concrete retreated 0.81 percent, TMB Bank was down 0.88 percent, VGI surged 3.65 percent and Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group, Krung Thai Bank and PTT Exploration and Production were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 143.99 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 31,391.52, while the NASDAQ tumbled 230.04 points or 1.69 percent to end at 13,358.79 and the S&P 500 lost 31.53 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,870.29.

Profit taking contributed to the pullback on Wall Street, with some traders cashing in on the strong gains on Monday.

The weakness came despite a continued decrease by the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moved lower for the third straight session - easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday ahead of the upcoming OPEC meeting that may see the group hike production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $59.75 a barrel.

