Malaysia Bourse Figures To Turn Lower Again On Wednesday

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 0.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,570-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower thanks to downward pressure on crude oil, while profit taking may also be on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index was up 2.73 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,569.87 after trading between 1,568.67 and 1,583.43. Volume was 12.890 billion shares worth 6.423 billion ringgit. There were 677 decliners and 485 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata gained 0.29 percent, while CIMB Group accelerated 1.42 percent, Dialog Group spiked 1.87 percent, Digi.com tumbled 1.12 percent, Genting tanked 1.23 percent, Genting Malaysia rallied 1.02 percent, Hartalega Holdings added 0.32 percent, IHH Healthcare surged 3.97 percent, IOI Corporation eased 0.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 1.11 percent, Maybank was up 0.25 percent, Maxis retreated 1.07 percent, MISC soared 1.96 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.27 percent, Press Metal declined 0.51 percent, Public Bank collected 0.48 percent, RHB Capital gathered 0.38 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.44 percent, Sime Darby Plantations and Petronas Dagangan both jumped 0.61 percent, Supermax plummeted 5.73 percent, Telekom Malaysia perked 0.33 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 0.39 percent, Top Glove plunged 3.06 percent and PPB Group and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 143.99 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 31,391.52, while the NASDAQ tumbled 230.04 points or 1.69 percent to end at 13,358.79 and the S&P 500 lost 31.53 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,870.29.

Profit taking contributed to the pullback on Wall Street, with some traders cashing in on the strong gains on Monday.

The weakness came despite a continued decrease by the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moved lower for the third straight session - easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday ahead of the upcoming OPEC meeting that may see the group hike production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $59.75 a barrel.

