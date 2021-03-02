Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,975-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower thanks to downward pressure on crude oil, while profit taking may also be on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely higher on Tuesday as gains from the Jardine group were offset by weakness from the financials.

For the day, the index was up 0.87 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 2,973.87 after trading between 2,970.92 and 3,000.06. Volume was 2.75 billion shares worth 1.6 billion Singapore dollars. There were 304 decliners and 206 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT added 0.58 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust jumped 0.96 percent, City Developments tanked 1.59 percent, Comfort DelGro plummeted 1.84 percent, Dairy Farm International surrendered 0.92 percent, DBS Group and Genting Singapore both shed 0.59 percent, Jardine Strategic Holdings surged 5.01 percent, Jardine Cycle soared 4.01 percent, Keppel Corp spiked 1.18 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 0.49 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.54 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.09 percent, SATS plunged 1.79 percent, Singapore Airlines retreated 1.15 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.70 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 1.56 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rose 0.26 percent, SingTel fell 0.43 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 1.36 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 0.68 percent, Wilmar international and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both declined 0.93 percent and CapitaLand and SembCorp Industries were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 143.99 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 31,391.52, while the NASDAQ tumbled 230.04 points or 1.69 percent to end at 13,358.79 and the S&P 500 lost 31.53 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,870.29.

Profit taking contributed to the pullback on Wall Street, with some traders cashing in on the strong gains on Monday.

The weakness came despite a continued decrease by the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moved lower for the third straight session - easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday ahead of the upcoming OPEC meeting that may see the group hike production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $59.75 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis