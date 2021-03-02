Taiwan Stock Market Poised To Extend Losing Streak

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 500 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,945-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower thanks to downward pressure on crude oil, while profit taking may also be on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished barely lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index eased 6.92 points or 0.04 percent to finish at the daily low of 15,946.88 after peaking at 16,262.91.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.54 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 1.00 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.40 percent, First Financial gathered 1.44 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.77 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.52 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.52 percent, MediaTek gained 0.45 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.72 percent, Asia Cement slid 0.35 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.24 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 143.99 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 31,391.52, while the NASDAQ tumbled 230.04 points or 1.69 percent to end at 13,358.79 and the S&P 500 lost 31.53 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,870.29.

Profit taking contributed to the pullback on Wall Street, with some traders cashing in on the strong gains on Monday.

The weakness came despite a continued decrease by the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moved lower for the third straight session - easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday ahead of the upcoming OPEC meeting that may see the group hike production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $59.75 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com