New Zealand Building Permits Rise 2.1% In January

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up 2.1 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - coming in at 3,025.

That follows the upwardly revised 5.1 percent increase in December (originally 4.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, permits were up 5.8 percent to 39,881 from January 2020.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.0 billion, down 5.8 percent from a year earlier.

In January, permits were issued for 1,487 stand-alone houses; 895 townhouses, flats, and units; 521 apartments; and 122 retirement village units.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.