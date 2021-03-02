Australia Construction Index Eases To 57.4 In February - AiG

The construction sector in Australia continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Wednesday with a Performance of Construction Index score of 57.4.

That's down from 57.6 in January, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

All four sectors in the index recovered strongly in February. The housing activity index surged to a new record high and apartment building activity turned positive for the first time since February 2018, but commercial and engineering activity slowed from December's peaks.

New orders for commercial and engineering projects turned negative in February, suggesting growth may slow again in coming month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.