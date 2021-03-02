Soft Start Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last nine trading days since the end of the seven-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,950 points or 7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 29,100-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower thanks to downward pressure on crude oil, while profit taking may also be on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 356.71 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 29,095.86 after trading between 28,957.31 and 29,765.96.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies gained 0.94 percent, while AIA Group tumbled 3.10 percent, Alibaba Group surrendered 2.22 percent, ANTA Sports skidded 2.96 percent, BOC Hong Kong eased 0.39 percent, China Life Insurance slipped 0.74 percent, China Mengniu Dairy plunged 4.18 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 2.35 percent, China Resources Land soared 3.03 percent, CITIC lost 1.38 percent, CNOOC tanked 3.39 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical improved 0.85 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 4.49 percent, Hang Lung Properties dropped 1.71 percent, Henderson Land weakened 0.60 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 1.56 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.99 percent, Meituan fell 1.20 percent, New World Development sank 2.21 percent, Ping An Insurance was down 0.52 percent, Sands China retreated 2.86 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dipped 0.67 percent, Techtronic Industries surged 3.61 percent, Xiaomi Corporation jumped 0.97 percent and WuXi Biologics cratered 2.44 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 143.99 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 31,391.52, while the NASDAQ tumbled 230.04 points or 1.69 percent to end at 13,358.79 and the S&P 500 lost 31.53 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,870.29.

Profit taking contributed to the pullback on Wall Street, with some traders cashing in on the strong gains on Monday.

The weakness came despite a continued decrease by the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moved lower for the third straight session - easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday ahead of the upcoming OPEC meeting that may see the group hike production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $59.75 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release January figures for retail sales later today; in December, sales were down 14.0 percent on year.

