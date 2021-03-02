Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 120 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,360-point plateau although it's expected to open under pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower thanks to downward pressure on crude oil, while profit taking may also be on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following sharp gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index added 20.69 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 6,359.21 after trading between 6,329.50 and 6,388.12.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.15 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga advanced 0.98 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.20 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 0.43 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.38 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 0.62 percent, Indosat tumbled 3.46 percent, Telkom Indonesia sank 0.86 percent, Indocement surged 6.78 percent, Semen Indonesia skyrocketed 9.60 percent, Indofood Suskes rallied 2.87 percent, United Tractors dipped 0.22 percent, Astra International was down 0.45 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skidded 1.78 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 3.87 percent, Vale Indonesia retreated 3.20 percent, Timah plummeted 5.53 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 143.99 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 31,391.52, while the NASDAQ tumbled 230.04 points or 1.69 percent to end at 13,358.79 and the S&P 500 lost 31.53 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,870.29.

Profit taking contributed to the pullback on Wall Street, with some traders cashing in on the strong gains on Monday.

The weakness came despite a continued decrease by the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moved lower for the third straight session - easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday ahead of the upcoming OPEC meeting that may see the group hike production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $59.75 a barrel.

