South Korea GDP, Inflation Data Due On Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday release final Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 1.1 percent on quarter and fall 1.4 percent on year after gaining 2.1 percent on quarter and losing 1.1 percent on year in the previous three months.

South Korea also will see February figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to add 0.35 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.8 percent monthly increase and the 0.6 percent yearly gain in January.

Japan will see February results for its consumer confidence index; in December, the index score was 29.6.

Australia will provide January numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales. In December, imports were down 2.0 percent on month and exports gained 3.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$6.785 billion. Retail sales were down 4.1 percent on month.

Thailand will see February results for its consumer confidence index; in January, the index score was 47.8.

Economic News

