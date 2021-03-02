Hong Kong Private Sector Climbs Into Expansion - Markit

The private sector in Hong Kong moved into expansion territory in February, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 50.2.

That's up from 47.8 in January, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, activity and new orders were down but at much weaker rates. Purchase cost inflation reached a 31-month high, while firms were optimistic for the first time since 2018.

The improvement in conditions reflected a waning negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as the latest wave of infections eased off.

Economic News

