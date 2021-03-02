China Services Sector Slows In February - Caixin

The services sector in China continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Wednesday with a services PMI score of 51.5.

That's down from 52.0 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Service providers indicated that activity rose in line with new work. Total new orders increased modestly overall, with the rate of growth likewise easing to a ten-month low. While a number of firms commented on firmer client demand, there were reports that the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases globally had dampened sales growth.

Although employment fell, there seemed little pressure on operating capacities in February.

The survey also showed that the composite index fell from 52.2 in January to 51.7 in February.

