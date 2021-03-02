Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In March

The following are the stocks facing FDA decision in March.

1. KemPharm

The FDA decision on KemPharm Inc's (KMPH) KP415, proposed for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, due on March 2, 2021, is awaited.

KP415 consists of Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) co-formulated with immediate-release d-methylphenidate (d-MPH).

If approved, KP415 will compete against currently marketed, branded and generic methylphenidate products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Some of these currently marketed products include Johnson & Johnson's Concerta, Novartis AG's Ritalin, Ritalin LA, Focalin and Focalin XR, UCB S.A.'s Metadate CD, and Noven Pharmaceuticals' Daytrana.

The peak sales of KP415 are pegged at over $300 million by analysts.

A definitive collaboration and license agreement with an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital, a private investment firm, was signed in September 2019, to develop, manufacture and commercialize KemPharm's product candidates containing serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) and d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), including KP415.

KemPharm, which received $5 million payment upon the FDA acceptance of KP415 New Drug Approval application, is entitled to receive milestone payment of up to $48 million, if approved.

KMPH closed Tuesday's trading at $9.43, down 3.78%.

2. Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is seeking to expand the approved use of its CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta for additional indications - this time, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) after two or more prior lines of systemic therapy.

Follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma are both forms of indolent (slow-growing) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in which malignant tumors slowly grow but can become more aggressive over time.

The FDA decision on Yescarta for the proposed indications is expected on March 5, 2021.

Yescarta is already approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Launched in 2017, Yescarta generated global annual sales of $7 million in 2017, $264 million in 2018, $456 million in 2019 and $563 million in 2020.

GILD closed Tuesday's trading at $63.01, up 0.88%.

3. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s (KNSA) supplemental Biologics License Application for Rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis awaits the FDA decision, slated for March 21, 2021.

Recurrent pericarditis is a painful and debilitating autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease that typically presents with chest pain and is often associated with changes in electrical conduction and sometimes buildup of fluid around the heart, called pericardial effusion. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for recurrent pericarditis.

Rilonacept was discovered and developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and is approved by the FDA for the treatment of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS) under the brand name ARCALYST.

Kiniksa licensed Rilonacept from Regeneron in 2017 for evaluation in diseases believed to be mediated by both IL-1a and IL-1ß, including recurrent pericarditis.

Regeneron is entitled to receive a regulatory payment of $27.5 million from Kiniksa, upon approval of Rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis.

KNSA closed Tuesday's trading at $21.17, down 3.29%.

4. Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has sought to expand the label of its postoperative pain drug Exparel, to include pediatric use, i.e., in children aged six and over, and a decision is expected on March 22, 2021.

EXPAREL was approved for single-dose infiltration in adults to produce postsurgical local analgesia in October 2011 and for use as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia in April 2018.

For the full year 2020, the net product sales of EXPAREL were $413.3 million compared to $407.9 million in 2019.

PCRX closed Tuesday's trading at $71.36, down 1.65%.

5. Lilly

An FDA panel is scheduled to discuss the Biologics License Application for Tanezumab 2.5 mg on March 24, 2021.

Tanezumab, a monoclonal antibody nerve growth factor inhibitor that is administered subcutaneously once every eight weeks by a care professional, is proposed for the treatment of chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis.

Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly (LLY) are co-developing Tanezumab.

The final decision on Tanezumab 2.5 mg was initially expected in December 2020. However, last October, the companies were informed that the FDA's review will extend past the December 2020 PDUFA date.

A revised decision date has not been provided yet.

Analysts are currently forecasting peak sales of $500 million for Tanezumab, if approved.

LLY closed Tuesday's trading at $204.14, down 1.13%.

6. Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S' (ZEAL) Dasiglucagon HypoPal rescue pen for treatment of severe hypoglycemia is at the FDA altar, with a decision anticipated on March 27, 2021.

Dasiglucagon is a glucagon analog formulated in a ready-to-use aqueous solution for subcutaneous administration.

HypoPal rescue pen is a 1 ml cartridge containing 4 mg/ml dasiglucagon.

It is estimated that up to 40% of type 1 diabetes patients experience severe hypoglycemia every year and about 300,000 hospitalizations occur annually in the U.S. due to severe hypoglycemia.

If approved, HypoPal rescue pen has the potential for fastest rescue from hypoglycemia. The glucagon rescue market could reach in excess of $1 billion in the U.S. alone by 2030.

ZEAL closed Tuesday's trading at $33.90, up 1.04%.

7. bluebird bio

The FDA is reviewing the Biologics License Application for Idecabtagene vicleucel , proposed for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody, and a decision is expected on March 27, 2021.

Idecabtagene vicleucel, also known as Ide-cel, is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed genetically modified autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy.

Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) are developing Ide-cel as part of a Co-Development, Co-Promotion and Profit Share Agreement. The companies expect Ide-cel to bring in blockbuster sales.

If approved, Ide-cel will have to compete directly with GlaxoSmithKline's BLENREP, which is also a B-cell maturation antigen (anti-BCMA). BLENREP was approved by the FDA last August for multiple myeloma.

Sanofi's Sarclisa and Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex are some of the other approved drugs in the multiple myeloma space.

BLUE closed Tuesday's trading at $30.80, up 2.39%.

8. Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc.'s (ALPMY.OB) New Drug Application for Mirabegron for oral suspension and its supplemental New Drug Application for Myrbetriq are under FDA review, with a decision expected on March 28, 2021.

Mirabegron for oral suspension and Myrbetriq (mirabegron) tablets are proposed for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity (NDO) in pediatric patients aged three years and older.

Neurogenic detrusor overactivity or NDO is a neurological bladder dysfunction caused by nerve damage. Spina bifida, a congenital spinal cord defect, is a common cause of NDO in children. Children with NDO may experience involuntary bladder contractions, which can lead to symptoms of urinary urgency, frequency and incontinence.

Myrbetriq tablets were initially approved in 2012 in the United States for the treatment of adults with overactive bladder with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency.

ALPMY.OB closed Tuesday's trading at $16.08, down 0.06%.

9. Merck

Merck & Co. Inc.'s (MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant therapy for high-risk, early-stage triple-negative breast cancer, which was not endorsed by an FDA panel last month, now awaits the final decision on March 29, 2021.

Last month, the FDA panel unanimously voted to defer regulatory action on the Keytruda for the new indication saying that the survival findings were immature and that they required longer follow-up.

Keytruda as monotherapy or in combination with other medicines is already approved to treat skin cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, cancer of the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract, liver cancer, cancer of the cervix or uterus, advanced stomach cancer or esophageal cancer, or a type of cancer that laboratory testing proves to have certain specific DNA mutations, including colorectal cancer.

The drug raked in global annual sales of $14.4 billion in 2020, up 20% over 2019.

MRK closed Tuesday's trading at $72.85, up 0.65%.

10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals

The FDA decision on AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (AVEO) Tivozanib, proposed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma, is expected to be announced on March 31, 2021.

Tivozanib works by blocking the activity of proteins known as VEGF, which stimulate the formation of new blood vessels. By blocking this protein, Tivozanib stops the formation of new blood vessels that the tumor needs, thereby cutting off its blood supply and reducing the growth of the cancer.

The drug has been available in the European Union, under the brand name Fotivda, since November 2017, and is marketed by AVEO Pharma's partner EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited. AVEO receives royalty revenues from sales of FOTIVDA by EUSA.

AVEO closed Tuesday's trading at $8.39, down 1.41%.

