Turkey Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Rise In February

Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices increased in February, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The consumer prices index rose 15.61 percent year-on-year in February, following a 14.97 percent increase in January.

Prices for furnishings and household equipment surged 23.74 percent yearly in February. Prices for transportation and miscellaneous goods and services gained 22.47 percent and 20.61 percent, respectively.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages and accelerated by 18.4 percent and 18.11 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.91 percent in February.

The producer price index rose 27.09 percent annually in February, following an 26.16 percent increase in January.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for intermediate goods gained 33.77 percent yearly in February and durable goods increased 29.29 percent

Prices for capital goods grew 26.54 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 22.81 percent and 8.44 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 1.22 percent in February.

