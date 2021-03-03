Swiss Consumer Prices Continue To Decline

Switzerland's consumer prices continued to decline in February, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index decreased 0.5 percent year-on-year in February, same as seen in January. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent fall.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February, following a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.4 percent.

Prices for clothing and footwear grew in February due to the end of season sales. Prices for housing rentals and fuels increased.

Meanwhile, prices for berries and medical products declined.

The core CPI rose 0.1 percent yearly in February and declined 0.3 percent from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP remained unchanged monthly in February and decreased 0.6 percent from a year ago.

