Russia Services Growth Slows In February

Russia's service sector expansion slowed slightly in February, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.2 in February from 52.7 in January. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New order growth eased in February and new export orders continued to decline.

The number of workforce increased for the first time in six months in February. The rate of job creation was the fastest since December 2019.

Outstanding dropped in February.

The rate of cost inflation quickened in February and output charges increased.

Firms remained confident in February, with the hopes of rollout of vaccine and easing restricitons.

The composite output index increased to 52.6 in February from 52.3 in the previous month.

"Nonetheless, we expect business activity to pick up through the year, with our current forecast anticipating that the will expand by 2.1 percent in 2021," Sian Jones, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.