Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: KMPH, HTBX, VTVT, GENE, NNVC…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. KemPharm Inc (KMPH) is up over 72% at $16.29 in pre-market trading Wednesday, following FDA approval of AZSTARYS (formerly referred to as KP415), a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older. The peak sales of AZSTARYS are pegged at over $300 million by analysts. KemPharm, which received $5 million payment upon the FDA acceptance of KP415 New Drug Approval application, is entitled to receive milestone payment of up to $48 million, now that the drug has been approved.

2. Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is up nearly 30% at $5.75 in pre-market trading Wednesday, following a co-exclusive production and distribution rights and license agreement with US Based Infinity BiologiX LLC for the production, distribution and sale of its COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk Test in the United States.

3. Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is up more than 20% at $9.50 in pre-market hours today on analyst coverage. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska has initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $22. Last month, the company announced positive results from a phase II trial of its drug candidate HS-110, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMS) OPDIVO in advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

4. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is up over 18% at $5.88 in pre-market hours today, thanks to FDA approval of KemPharm's AZSTARYS. Aquestive has the right to receive a royalty amount equal to 10% of any value generated by AZSTARYS under the March 2012 termination agreement between the two companies.

5. Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) is up more than 18% at $0.96 in pre-market hours Wednesday. Yesterday, it was announced that nine PowerBack rehabilitation facilities, operated by Genesis HealthCare, will be contributed into Welltower's joint venture with ProMedica and master leased to ProMedica.

6. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is up over 8% at $2.54 in pre-market hours today, on no news. Last month, the company initiated a phase 1 multiple ascending dose study of HPP737 in healthy adult volunteers. HPP737 is a novel, potent, orally administered PDE4 inhibitor discovered by vTv Therapeutics. PDE4 has been demonstrated to be a validated therapeutic target for the treatment of a variety of disorders including psoriasis. The phase I multiple ascending dose study is expected to be completed in Q2 2021. HPP737 is also under a proof of concept phase II study in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in China.

In the Red

1. NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) is down nearly 13% at $5.82 in pre-market hours Wednesday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock soared nearly 58% yesterday after the company reported on the strong pan- effectiveness of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates, NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R, for which a pre-IND application is being prepared.

2. PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is down nearly 9% at $8.32 in pre-market hours today, following a proposed public offering of common stock. PLX is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard drug delivery platform designed to provide more effective and safer products.

3. CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) is down 8% at $8.24 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up 18% yesterday after the company reported revenue of $2 million, an increase of 49.5% compared to the prior year period.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com