European Economics Preview: Eurozone Unemployment, Retail Sales Data Due

Unemployment and retail sales from euro area and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, January retail sales data is due from Hungary. Sales had fallen 4 percent in December.

At 3.30 am ET, IHS Markit releases Germany's construction PMI data for February.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI data is due. The index is seen at 51.0 in February versus 49.2 in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area unemployment and retail sales figures for January. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 8.3 percent in January.

Economists expect Eurozone sales to fall 1.1 percent on month, reversing a 2 percent rise in December.

Economic News

