Sweden Services Activity Strengthens In February

Sweden's services sector activity expanded at a faster pace in February, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Wednesday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector rose to 62.7 in February from a revised 59.6 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The sub-index for order intake accelerated in February and delivery time shortened. Meanwhile, volume and employment declined.

Price pressure and suppliers' input goods prices increased in February.

The composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, rose to 62.4 in February from 60.4 in the previous month.

The Index levels above the 60 for the second month in a row indicate that the strength of the , Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.