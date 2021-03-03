Ireland Jobless Rate Steady In February

Ireland's jobless rate remained stable in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.8 percent in February. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labor market in February, the agency said.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 140,800 persons in February from 141,800 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, increased to 15.1 percent in February from 15.6 percent in the prior month.

