U.S. Private Sector Employment Climbs Less Than Expected In February

Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of February.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 117,000 jobs in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 195,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 177,000 jobs compared to the addition of 174,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

