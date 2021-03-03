South Korea Shares Due For Profit Taking

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 70 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,080-point plateau although it's expected to spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower thanks to renewed concerns over bond yields. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the somewhat overbought Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index climbed 39.12 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 3,082.99 after trading between 3,029.37 and 3,083.04. Volume was 2.2 billion shares worth 13.9 trillion won. There were 655 gainers and 206 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.20 percent, while KB Financial collected 2.25 percent, Hana Financial spiked 2.24 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.48 percent, LG Electronics soared 1.01 percent, Naver surged 5.83 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.73 percent, LG Chem tumbled 2.36 percent, Lotte Chemical gathered 1.39 percent, S-Oil advanced 1.06 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.38 percent, POSCO perked 4.91 percent, SK Telecom improved 2.02 percent, KEPCO rallied 3.06 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.42 percent and Kia Motors was up 0.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed on Wednesday but ended firmly in the red, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit especially hard.

The Dow sank 121.43 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 31,270.09, while the NASDAQ plummeted 361.04 points or 2.70 percent to end at 12,997.75 and the S&P 500 dropped 50.57 points or 1.31 percent to close at 3,819.72.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as bond yields saw a notable rebound after trending lower over the past few sessions. Yields remain well off the highs set last week, but renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates and inflation weighed on highly-flying tech stocks.

The rebound by yields came amid optimism about the vaccine rollouts, which had also contributed to an advance by stocks futures before the bond markets opened. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in February, while the Institute for Supply Management reported a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil futures were sharply higher Wednesday amid speculation that OPEC may decide to extend production curbs for the near future. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.53 or 2.62 percent at $61.28 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release final Q4 numbers for gross domestic product later today. GDP is expected to rise 1.1 percent on quarter and fall 1.4 percent on year after gaining 2.1 percent on quarter and losing 1.1 percent on year in the previous three months.

South Korea also will see February figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to add 0.35 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.8 percent monthly increase and the 0.6 percent yearly gain in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com