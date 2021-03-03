Malaysia Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Thursday

The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it's ripe for consolidation on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower thanks to renewed concerns over bond yields. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the somewhat overbought Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the glove makers, financials and industrials, while the plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 18.58 points or 1.18 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,588.45 after trading as low as 1,568.65. Volume was 10.780 billion shares worth 6.180 billion ringgit. There were 631 gainers and 559 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata sank 0.86 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.23 percent, Dialog Group increased 0.31 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.57 percent, Genting spiked 3.12 percent, Genting Malaysia rallied 1.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 4.68 percent, IOI Corporation climbed 0.94 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.35 percent, Maybank gathered 0.74 percent, Maxis was up 0.22 percent, MISC improved 0.30 percent, Petronas Chemicals accelerated 2.79 percent, PPB Group rose 0.32 percent, Press Metal perked 3.09 percent, RHB Capital added 0.38 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.20 percent, Supermax skyrocketed 13.38 percent, Telekom Malaysia dropped 0.99 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 0.97 percent, Top Glove surged 7.16 percent and IHH Healthcare, Public Bank, Sime Darby and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed on Wednesday but ended firmly in the red, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit especially hard.

The Dow sank 121.43 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 31,270.09, while the NASDAQ plummeted 361.04 points or 2.70 percent to end at 12,997.75 and the S&P 500 dropped 50.57 points or 1.31 percent to close at 3,819.72.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as bond yields saw a notable rebound after trending lower over the past few sessions. Yields remain well off the highs set last week, but renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates and inflation weighed on highly-flying tech stocks.

The rebound by yields came amid optimism about the vaccine rollouts, which had also contributed to an advance by stocks futures before the bond markets opened. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in February, while the Institute for Supply Management reported a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil futures were sharply higher Wednesday amid speculation that OPEC may decide to extend production curbs for the near future. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.53 or 2.62 percent at $61.28 a barrel.

