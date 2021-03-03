South Korea Consumer Prices Rise 0.5% In February

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.5 percent on quarter in February, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 0.8 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, inflation was up 1.1 percent - again exceeding forecasts for a gain of 1.0 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.

Core CPI was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year after adding 0.4 percent both on month and on year in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.