Australia Has A$10.142 Billion Trade Surplus In January

Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$10.412 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That easily beat forecasts for a surplus of A$6.5 billion following the upwardly revised A$7.133 billion surplus in December (originally A$6.785 billion).

Exports were up 6.0 percent on month or A$2.316 billion to A$39.849 billion after gaining 3.0 percent in the previous month.

Imports were down 2.0 percent on month or A$694 million to A$29.707 billion after slipping 2.0 percent in December.

Economic News

