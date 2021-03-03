Australia Retail Sales Climb 0.5% In January

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$30.512 billion.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 4.1 percent decline in December.

Individually, sales were higher for food (1.6 percent), household goods (0.1 percent) and other (1.4 percent). Sales were down for clothing (-3.6 percent), department stores (-0.4 percent) and restaurants (-0.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales was up 10.6 percent.

Economic News

