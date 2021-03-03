Indian Shares Set For Gap-down Opening

Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Thursday as investors grapple with rising bond yields and surging oil prices.

Meanwhile, it is feared that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in many states could pose downside risks to growth forecasts.

As India accelerates the second phase of the vaccination drive, the country's first indigenous corona vaccine, Covaxin, has demonstrated interim clinical efficacy of 81 percent in its phase three trial.

Emerging market assets are becoming increasingly vulnerable as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near 1.5 percent, reflecting a better economic outlook.

Oil extended gains for a second straight session amid speculation that OPEC+ producers might decide against increasing output at a key meeting later today.

The 30-share BSE Sensex and the Nifty index jumped over 2 percent on Wednesday to extend gains for the third straight session, while the rupee soared 65 paise to end at 72.72 against the U.S. dollar.

Benchmark indexes across Asia are down 1-2 percent this morning after the U.S. yield curve steepened overnight on the back of positive vaccine and stimulus news.

The dollar hit a seven-month high against the yen ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell while gold held steady after hitting a nine-month low on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as the bond market sell-off gained pace amid positive news on the vaccine front, with President Biden announcing the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.

Investors shrugged off weak private sector employment and service sector activity data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled as much as 2.7 percent to its lowest closing level in nearly two months, while the S&P 500 lost 1.3 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.4 percent.

European stocks advanced on Wednesday as investors reacted to the U.K.'s budget announcement, earnings news and updates on vaccination drive.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX edged up 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.9 percent.

Market Analysis