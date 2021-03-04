Japan Consumer Confidence Highest In 1 Year

Japan's consumer confidence rose to the highest level in one year in February, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index increased to 33.8 in February from 29.6 in January.

The latest index was the highest since February last year, when it was 38.3.

Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index for overall livelihood rose to 36.3 in February and the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods surged to 36.1.

The indicators measuring the income growth increased to 35.4 and employment grew to 27.5.

The latest survey was conducted on February 15 among 8,400 households.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.