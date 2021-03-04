Romania Retail Sales Drop In January

Romania retail sales dropped in January, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales declined by a working-day adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.2 percent increase in December.

Sale of food, beverages and tobacco declined 0.2 percent yearly in January and those of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 7.1 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of non-food products increased 3.9 percent

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 3.2 percent in January, after a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 1.7 percent annually in January and declined 22.3 percent from the prior month.

