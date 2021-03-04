Eurozone Jobless Rate Remains Stable In January

The euro area jobless rate remained unchanged in January, the Eurostat reported Thursday.

The unemployment rate held steady at 8.1 percent and up from 7.4 percent in the same period last year. The rate was forecast to rise to 8.3 percent.

The number of people out of work increased by 8,000 from December. Compared to last year, unemployment rose by 1.010 million. The number of unemployed totaled 13.282 million.

The youth unemployment rate came in at 17.1 percent versus 17.2 percent in the previous month.

The overall unemployment rate in the EU was 7.3 percent in January, unchanged from December.

