Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: LPCN, AMPE, BLRX, BLU, GEN…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is up over 32% at $1.93 in pre-market hours Thursday, on no news. The company's lead oral testosterone product Tlando was given tentative approval by the FDA last December. The final approval for Tlando will be given when the exclusivity period previously granted to rival product Jatenzo, developed by Clarus Therapeutics, expires on March 28, 2022. In January, the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical study of LPCN 1144 in biopsy-confirmed non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis male subjects, dubbed LiFT. The 36-week biopsy data from the LiFT study are expected in mid-2021. The company is slated to present clinical data for TLANDO at the ENDO 2021 Conference on Mar.20, 2021.

2. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is up more than 18% at $1.69 in pre-market hours Thursday, on no news. Yesterday, while providing a update, the company revealed that the FDA has recommended conducting placebo-controlled Phase II trial for Intravenous (IV) and Inhaled Ampion to allow consideration of emergency use authorization treatment of COVID-19 patients. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million at year-end 2020.

3. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is up nearly 13% at $3.25 in pre-market hours today on no news. Topline data from a phase III trial of Motixafortide in stem-cell mobilization, dubbed GENESIS, is anticipated in early second quarter of 2021 and a New Drug Application submission in this indication is expected in the first half of 2022.

4. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is up over 11% at $4.64 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 7%. The company has a couple of catalysts to watch out for in the coming months. A Phase 2b clinical trial of BLU-5937 in patients with refractory chronic cough, dubbed SOOTHE, is underway, with interim analysis expected to be performed in mid-2021, and topline data expected in Q4 2021. A phase II clinical trial of BLU-5937 in patients with chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis, known as BLUEPRINT, is ongoing, with topline results also expected in Q4 2021.

5. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is up over 9% at $4.50 in pre-market trading Thursday on no news. The company's lead drug candidate is CY6463, which is under a phase IIa study in MELAS, a genetically defined orphan disease, with top-line data anticipated in mid-2021. A phase 2a study of CY6463 in Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology is expected to be initiated in mid-2021.

6. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) is up more than 15% at $2.22 in pre-market hours today. The company is a provider of eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure. Yesterday, the company announced that it has expanded its existing relationship with Bridge Bank on its credit facility - transitioning to a "recurring revenue line of credit", increasing its total capacity to $3 million and improving its total pricing of the credit facility.

7. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is up over 7% at $3.26 in pre-market hours today, on no news. A crossover study investigating AM-301 in allergic rhinitis, initiated early this year, is underway, with results expected next quarter. In addition, the company has two Phase 3 programs under development - Sonsuvi (AM-111) for acute inner ear hearing loss and Keyzilen (AM-101) for acute inner ear tinnitus.

8. Asensus Surgical Inc. (TRXC) is up more than 6% at $4.82 in pre-market trading Thursday, adding to yesterday's gain of nearly 16%. The company received an additional FDA clearance for its Senhance Surgical System yesterday, which allows for indication expansion in general surgery in the United States. The Senhance Surgical System is already cleared by the FDA to assist in the accurate control of laparoscopic instruments for visualization and endoscopic manipulation of tissue including grasping, cutting, blunt and sharp dissection, approximation, ligation, electrocautery, suturing, mobilization, and retraction.

In the Red

1. Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) is down more than 16% at $0.41 in pre-market hours Thursday, adding to yesterday's loss of 38%. As part of a strategic restructuring plan announced yesterday, the company has agreed to terminate its master lease covering 51 facilities leased from affiliates of Welltower Inc. and transition operations to new operators. The company will also voluntarily delist its Class A common stock from the New York Stock Exchange and deregister its Common Stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

2. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is down over 17% at $11.15 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 42% yesterday, following FDA approval of the company's AZSTARYS, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older.

3. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is down more than 14% at $1.38 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of 13%, on news of commencement of an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. Last month, the company initiated the expansion stage of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Seclidemstat in patients with relapsed and refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcomas, also known as FET-translocated sarcomas.

4. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is down more than 9% at $0.92 in pre-market hours on no news. The company's lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate ("TSC"). Last month, the company announced encouraging topline data from its phase Ib clinical trial of TSC, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with confirmed hypoxemia, the most common cause of tissue hypoxia. The secondary endpoint data is expected to be available early in the second quarter of 2021.

