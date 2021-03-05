European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for January. Economists forecast orders to grow 0.7 percent on month, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in December.

In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Norway.

At 2.45 am ET, France's current account and foreign trade figures are due for January.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production from Hungary and revised GDP data from Austria are due.

Half an hour later, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to climb 0.3 percent on month in February, reversing the 0.3 percent fall in January.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases retail sales figures for January. Sales had increased 2.5 percent on month in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.