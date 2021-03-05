Estonia Inflation Rises In February

Estonia's consumer prices increased in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

The consumer price index grew 0.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.2 percent rise in January.

"Compared to February 2020, the consumer price index was affected the most by 26.7 percent more expensive electricity that reached homes and by cheaper motor fuel," Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Diesel fuel prices declined 12.8 percent and petrol prices fell 4.0 percent.

Transportation cost increased 2.8 percent annually in February. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 0.9 percent and those of recreation and culture rose 1.5 percent.

Prices for clothing and footwear and alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 0.8 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in February, following a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month.

