Aileron Awaits 6h-Schedule Results Of Chemoprotective Medicine

Chemotherapy drugs, which are designed to kill cancer cells, can damage normal tissues, particularly the bone marrow. Chemoprotection has the ability to revolutionize chemotherapy in the same way as anesthesia transformed surgery.

Chemoprotective agent is a drug that is administered concurrently with chemotherapies in order to selectively protect healthy cells from the side effects of chemotherapy.

A novel chemoprotective medicine to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects is being developed by Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN).

The drug candidate in focus is ALRN-6924 that is designed to activate normal p53 protein in patients' healthy cells, temporarily and reversibly pausing cell cycling to selectively shield the patients' healthy cells from chemotherapy, and which is to be administered prior to chemotherapy.

A proof-of-concept phase Ib study in which ALRN-6924 is administered ahead of chemotherapy to prevent chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities, such as severe anemia, thrombocytopenia and neutropenia, in patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer (SCLC) who are being treated with chemotherapy drug Topotecan is ongoing.

Last October, the company announced positive clinical data from this ongoing phase 1b trial demonstrating clinical proof of concept that treatment with ALRN-6924 given 24 hours prior to second-line Topotecan administration resulted in a protective effect against severe chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities - anemia, thrombocytopenia and neutropenia - in patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer.

The schedule optimization part of the Phase 1b proof of concept trial in small cell lung cancer is studying the impact of ALRN-6924 given six hours prior to Topotecan ("6h-schedule part"), and data from this part is expected this quarter.

The 6h-schedule could be an alternative dosing schedule that could provide patients and healthcare providers with additional flexibility of when to administer ALRN-6924 before Topotecan, according to the company.

A phase 1b clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing treatment with first-line Carboplatin doublet chemotherapy (with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors) is expected to begin next quarter. The initial results from the planned NSCLC trial are expected late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and full results in mid-2022.

Since cancerous cells replicate quickly, many chemotherapy drugs target cell reproduction mechanisms, causing harm to healthy cells that are also dividing. Chemotherapy treatments can destroy bone marrow cells, endothelial cells, and other rapidly dividing cell types, resulting in side effects like immunosuppression and nausea.

Amifostine, N-Acetylcysteine, Dexrazoxane, Mesna are some of the historically used chemoprotective agents. Last month, the FDA approved G1 Therapeutics Inc.'s COSELA to help protect bone marrow in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer when administered prior to chemotherapy.

According to Aileron, ALRN-6924 may have the potential not only to protect bone marrow cells from chemotherapy but also to protect other cell types, such as hair follicle cells and cells lining the oral cavity, among others.

ALRN-6924 is the first and only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, focusing on patients with p53-mutated cancers. This strategy is designed to selectively protect healthy cells in the body from chemotherapy while ensuring that the cancer cells are not protected.

The company ended January 2021, with cash of over $50 million, which is expected to be sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2023.

