Chipotle In Deal With E.l.f. For Vegan, Cruelty-free Makeup Collection

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is teaming with e.l.f. Cosmetics to launch a limited edition beauty collection on March 10, aiming to support plant-based lifestyles and responsibly-sourced products.

The e.l.f. x Chipotle makeup collection will comprise cruelty-free and vegan products inspired by Chipotle's responsibly-raised food. The available products include Chipotle Eyeshadow Palette at $16; Make it Hot Lip Gloss at $8; Extra Guac Face Sponge set at $10, and Eyes chips face makeup bag at $18.

Further, Chipotle will offer the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl, a beauty-inspired all-vegan entrée, on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com starting March 10 through March 17. This bowl marks the first-time Chipotle has introduced a menu item in collaboration with another consumer brand.

Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise, Chipotle, said, "Following our first launch with e.l.f., which sold out in less than four minutes last spring, we've taken our collab to the next level with beauty products celebrating our real ingredients in totally unexpected ways."

In the limited edition beauty collection, Chipotle Eyeshadow Palette, the 12-piece eyeshadow palette, is inspired by the Chipotle line. The fresh spread of matte, shimmer, and metallic shades are inspired by classic Chipotle ingredients, including white rice, brown rice, pinto beans, black beans, green salsa, and lettuce, among others. Every palette purchase comes with a free chips & guac offer from Chipotle!

Make it Hot Lip Gloss comes with a tint of red-hot salsa color that will make the lips look extra saucy.

Extra Guac Face Sponge set is an avacado shaped sponge with angled and rounded sides and a mini pit shaped sponge for hard-to-reach areas.

Further, the Eyes chips face makeup bag is designed to look just like Chipotle's tortilla chip bag - perfect for carrying all your beauty essentials and sides, plus the whole e.l.f. x Chipotle collection.

The e.l.f. x Chipotle collection will be available exclusively on elfcosmetics.com, chipotlegoods.com, and on the mobile-first virtual shopping platform, NTWRK.

The customers can join e.l.f.'s Beauty Squad, the e.l.f. loyalty program, to be the first to shop the limited edition collection on March 9, while everyone else can get the goods on March 10.

Chipotle's offer of Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl was curated by iconic drag queens Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi. It features White rice, Pinto beans, Roasted chili-corn salsa, Tomatillo-red salsa, Guac, Lettuce, and Side of chips.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News