Italy Retail Sales Fall In January

Italy's retail sales declined in January after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The retail sales value decreased a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent month-on-month in January, after a 2.4 percent rise in December. In November, retail sales decreased 7.3 percent.

Sales of foods gained 0.1 percent monthly in January and non-food sales declined 5.8 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales fell 6.8 percent in January, following an 3.2 percent decrease in the previous month.

Online sales grew 38.4 percent yearly in January.

The retail sales volume increased 3.9 percent monthly in January and declined 8.5 percent from a year ago.

