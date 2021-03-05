Canadian Market Recovers After Mid Morning Setback

The Canadian stock market is turning in a mixed performance on Friday as investors continue to weigh the impact of rising bond yields besides reacting to the latest batch of economic data from the U.S. and Canada.

Rising crude oil prices contribute to the rally in the energy section. Telecom, financial and consumer staples stocks are also mostly up with strong gains. Healthcare and stocks are down sharply, extending losses from previous session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 17,998.32 in late morning trades, rebounded into positive territory subsequently, and was up 77.99 points or 0.43% at 18,203.71 about half an hour past noon.

The Capped Energy Index is up 2.75%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) is gaining 5.5%, Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is up 4.7%, MEG Energy (MEG.TO) is up 4.3% and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is gaining 4.1%.

Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are up 1.5 to 3.2%.

Telecom stocks Quebecor Inc (QBR.B.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Shaw Communications (SJR.B.TO) are rising 3 to 4%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) and Telus Corporation (T.TO) are up 1.75% and 1.6%, respectively, while Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is gaining 1.2%.

In the financial section, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) is up more than 3% and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is gaining 2.3%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) are up 1.2 to 1.5%.

Consumer staples shares The North West Company (NWC.TO), Saputo (SAP.TO), Primo Water Corporation (PRMW.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO), Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) and Loblaw (L.TO) are up 1 to 3%.

In the healthcare section, Aphria (APHA.TO) is sliding 13%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is down 8%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is declining 8.5%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is lower by 6/7% and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is down 6.1%. Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is down with a loss of 5.6%.

Among technology stocks, Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is plunging 12.5%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) is sliding 9.4% and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is down 8.5%, while Absolute Software (ABST.TO), Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) are down 4 to 7%.

In the materials section, Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO) and First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) are down sharply, while Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) and Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO) are up with strong gains.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada posted a trade surplus of C$ 1.4 billion in January, beating expectations for a shortfalll of C$ 1.4 billion. It was the largest surplus since July 14, and the first since May 2019.

The data showed Canada's exports surged 8.1% month-over-month in January to C$51.2 billion, while imports were up 0.9% at $ 49.8 billion in the month.

Meanwhile, the Ivey Purchasing Manager's Index in Canada rebounded to 60 in February, from a reading of 48.4 in the previous month, pointing to strong expansion in economic activity in six months.

