Thomas Rhett Announces New Double Album 'Country Again'

Thomas Rhett revealed on Friday that he will be releasing a double album later this year. He also debuted the first two songs from Side A: "Want It Again" and "Growing Up."

"This is one of my favorite records I've ever gotten to make," Rhett said in a video announcement via Instagram Stories about the album, titled Country Again: Side A and Country Again: Side B.

He added, "I feel so centered as a person. A lot of these songs were written about the lessons I've learned over this decade, and for sure in 2020 ... I'm just so excited."

The country star thanked his fans for inspiring him "every day just to write better songs, to be a better singer, to be a better artist."

The 11-track Country Again, Side A will be released on April 30. Rhett did not disclose the release date for Country Again, Side B.

Country Again, Side A Track list:

1. "Want It Again" (Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson)

2. "Growing Up" (Rhett, Dragstrem, Miller, Thompson)

3. "What's Your Country Song?" (Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling)

4. "Where We Grew Up" (Rhett, Luke Laird, Miller)

5. "Heaven Right Now" (Rhett, Akins, Dragstrem, Thompson, Laura Veltz)

6. "To the Guys That Date My Girls" (Rhett, Akins, Will Bundy, Thompson)

7. "More Time Fishin'" (Rhett, Akins, Bundy, Thompson)

8. "Country Again" (Rhett, Zach Crowell, Gorley)

9. "Put It on Ice" (feat. Hardy) (Rhett, Akins, Dragstrem, Thompson)

10."Blame It on a Backroad" (Rhett, Crowell, Gorley)

11. "Ya Heard" (Rhett, Akins, Dragstrem, Chase McGill)

(Photo: John Shearer)





