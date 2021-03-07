Renewed Support Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market on Friday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 65 points or 2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,015-point plateau although it's expected to move higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on solid economic data, easing bond yields and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and properties.

For the day, the index slipped 0.93 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 3,013.85 after trading between 2,992.23 and 3,028.44, Volume was 2,44 billion shares worth 1.61 billion Singapore dollars. There were 255 gainers and 211 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT fell 0.34 percent, while CapitaLand accelerated 0.94 percent, City Developments dropped 0.53 percent, Comfort DelGro sank 0.62 percent, Dairy Farm International soared 1.40 percent, DBS Group tanked 1.25 percent, Genting Singapore spiked 1.18 percent, Keppel Corp rallied 0.77 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust shed 0.50 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.09 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.79 percent, SATS plummeted 1.60 percent, Singapore Press Holdings surged 1.49 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 1.53 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 0.68 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 0.59 percent, Wilmar international lost 0.38 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Singapore Airlines, Singapore Exchange, SembCorp Industries, SingTel and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as stocks opened higher on Friday, fell into the red but then spiked to close firmly in the green.

The Dow surged 572.16 points or 1.85 percent to finish at 31,496.30, while the NASDAQ jumped 196.68 points or 1.55 percent to end at 12,920.15 and the S&P 500 climbed 73.47 points or 1.95 percent to close at 3,841.94. For the week, the Dow added 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.8 percent.

The wild ride on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent increase in yields - which spiked early in the session after the release of upbeat jobs data.

However, bond yields eased to end nearly flat, which inspired traders to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the weakness seen in recent sessions.

The volatility in the markets followed the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, which showed much stronger than expected job growth in February. The report also said the jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent, the lowest in a year.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday, extending gains after OPEC decided to maintain its output reduction agreement through April. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $2.26 or 3.5 percent at $66.09 a barrel, the highest settlement since June 2019. WTI futures gained more than 7 percent in the week.

Market Analysis