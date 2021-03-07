Higher Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, sinking almost 800 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just shy of the 29,100-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on solid economic data, easing bond yields and support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the and insurance stocks, gains from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials, properties and casinos.

For the day, the index lost 138.50 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 29,098.29 after trading between 28,513.13 and 29,397.27.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies slid 0.35 percent, while AIA Group skidded 1.75 percent, Alibaba Group eased 0.09 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 1.59 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 0.37 percent, China Life Insurance dipped 0.24 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 2.64 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.15 percent, China Resources Land dropped 0.95 percent, CITIC lost 0.61 percent, CNOOC spiked 2.42 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 1.43 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.20 percent, Hang Lung Properties declined 1.34 percent, Henderson Land surrendered 1.18 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was down 0.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surged 3.60 percent, Meituan shed 0.88 percent, New World Development jumped 1.56 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 0.97 percent, Sands China tumbled 2.11 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties was up 0.08 percent, Techtronic Industries plunged 3.13 percent, Xiaomi Corporation plummeted 3.74 percent and WuXi Biologics tanked 2.72 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as stocks opened higher on Friday, fell into the red but then spiked to close firmly in the green.

The Dow surged 572.16 points or 1.85 percent to finish at 31,496.30, while the NASDAQ jumped 196.68 points or 1.55 percent to end at 12,920.15 and the S&P 500 climbed 73.47 points or 1.95 percent to close at 3,841.94. For the week, the Dow added 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.8 percent.

The wild ride on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent increase in yields - which spiked early in the session after the release of upbeat jobs data.

However, bond yields eased to end nearly flat, which inspired traders to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the weakness seen in recent sessions.

The volatility in the markets followed the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, which showed much stronger than expected job growth in February. The report also said the jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent, the lowest in a year.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday, extending gains after OPEC decided to maintain its output reduction agreement through April. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $2.26 or 3.5 percent at $66.09 a barrel, the highest settlement since June 2019. WTI futures gained more than 7 percent in the week.

