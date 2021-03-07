Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 6.2% On Year In February

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.2 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 578.104 trillion yen.

That followed the downwardly revised 6.0 percent increase in January (originally 6.1 percent).

Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 5.9 percent to 502.250 trillion yen after gaining 5.7 percent in the previous month.

Lending from trusts jumped 8.5 percent on year to 75.853 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks dropped an annual 4.7 percent to 3.267 trillion yen.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.