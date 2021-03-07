Japan Has Y646.8 Billion Current Account Surplus In January

Japan had a current account surplus of 646.8 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 2.3 percent on year.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of 1,229.6 billion yen following the 1,165.6 billion yen surplus in December.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 130.1 billion yen, down 86.9 percent on year after showing a surplus of 127.48 billion yen in the previous month.

The capital account showed a deficit of 13.2 billion yen in January following the 12.2 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Economic News

