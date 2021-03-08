Japan GDP Data Due On Tuesday

Japan is scheduled to release final Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to climb 3.0 percent on quarter and 12.8 percent on year after jumping 5.3 percent on quarter and 22.9 percent on year in the previous three months.

Japan also will see January figures for household spending and average cash earnings, plus February numbers for machine tool orders.

Household spending is called lower by 3.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year after gaining 0.9 percent on month and falling 0.6 percent on year in December. Average cash earnings were down 3.2 percent on year in December, while machine tool orders jumped 9.7 percent on year in January.

Australia will see February results for new home sales from HIA and for confidence from National Australia Bank. In January, home sales plummeted 69.4 percent on month, while the business confidence index had a score of 10.

The Philippines will release January numbers for industrial production and Q1 figures for unemployment. In December, industrial production was down 5.1 percent on year, while the jobless rate in Q4 was 8.7 percent.

South Korea will provide January numbers for current account; in December, the current account surplus was $11.51 billion.

Taiwan will release February trade data and inflation figures. In January, imports were up 29.9 percent on year and exports climbed an annual 36.8 percent for a trade surplus of $6.19 billion. Inflation was up 0.51 percent on month and down 0.16 percent on year, while wholesale prices dropped an annual 2.86 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.