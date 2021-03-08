Graybug Vision: Green Or Red?

Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY), a developer of medicines for ocular diseases, is scheduled to report 12-month topline data from its ALTISSIMO trial this month.

What is ALTISSIMO?

ALTISSIMO comprises a 12-month, multicenter, phase IIb trial comparing GB-102 administered every six months to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (REGN) blockbuster Eylea administered every 2 months in patients with anti-VEGF-responsive wet AMD, followed by an additional 6-month observational period.

The ALTISSIMO trial originally enrolled 56 wet AMD patients. However, six patients withdrew for reasons unrelated to their treatment, leaving 50 patients to complete the 12-month treatment phase. Furthermore, 58 percent of patients who completed their Month 12 visit were eligible and agreed to continue clinical monitoring in a six-month extension of the trial. The goal of this six-month extension period is to observe further durability of GB-102 in wet AMD patients.

Wet AMD and Treatment Options

Wet AMD, a leading cause of permanent vision loss, is a less common form of age-related macular degeneration, accounting for 10% of all AMD cases. Wet AMD is characterized by growth of abnormal blood vessels under the retina, which may leak blood or other fluids, scarring an important area in the center of the retina called macula.

Intravitreal anti-VEGF injections say, Novartis' Beovu, Genentech's Lucentis and Avastin, and Regeneron's Eylea are some of the treatment options for wet AMD.

Potential advantages of GB-102

Graybug's GB-102 is a slow-release formulation of Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (pan-VEGF) inhibitor Sutent that is approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

The existing treatment options for wet AMD are administered frequently, i.e., monthly, and some patients may skip treatment as monthly hospital visit can be too taxing and burdensome to them.

GB-102 seeks to reduce the need for frequent dosing by expanding treatment duration to six months, and potentially longer, thus reducing the burden of the current anti-VEGF treatments which require up to 12 injections per year.

Objective of the ALTISSIMO trial

The objective of the ALTISSIMO phase IIb core trial is to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic profile of GB-102 and is designed to measure the durability of a twice-per-year dosing.

The findings of the trial will form the basis for the Graybug's pivotal phase III clinical trial program in wet AMD, which is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2021.

Anticipated Near-term Milestones

-- As mentioned at the beginning of this article, the 12-month topline data from the ALTISSIMO are scheduled to be announced this month.

-- The 180-day IPO lockup period of Graybug Vision is set to expire on March 24, 2021. The company had its IPO on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 25, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $16 each.

-- The 6-month observational trial extension of ALTISSIMO is slated to be completed by June 2021, with topline data expected in 3Q 2021.

Cash Position:

As of December 31, 2020, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $95.0 million.

GRAY has thus far hit a low of $12.50 and a high of $37.88. The stock closed Friday's trading at $15.85, down 2.28%.

