European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Production Data Due

Industrial production data from Germany and investor confidence survey results from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to release Swiss unemployment data for February. The jobless rate is seen at 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent in January.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production data for January. Economists forecast output to grow 0.2 percent on month after staying flat in December.

In the meantime, industrial output figures are due from Norway and Denmark.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial production figures for January. Output is expected to drop 0.7 percent on year, following a 0.6 percent fall in December.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the sentiment index to rise to 1.9 in March from -0.2 in February.

