Malaysia Jobless Rate Rises In January

Malaysia's unemployment rate increased marginally in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The jobless rate rose 4.9 percent in January from 4.8 percent in December.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 782,500 in January from 772,900 in the previous month.

The number of employed decreased by 0.5 percent monthly to 15.24 million in January from 15.22 million in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate rose to 68.5 percent in January from 68.4 percent in the preceding month.

Economic News

