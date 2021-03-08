Japan Eco Watchers Current Condition, Outlook Rises

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese increased in February, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 41.3 in February from 31.2 in January. In December, the reading was 34.3.

However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 51.3 in February from 39.9 in the previous month. In December, the reading was 36.1.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.