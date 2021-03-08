Denmark Industrial Production Increases In January

Denmark's industrial production increased in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent month-on-month in January, after a 1.2 percent growth in December. In November, output had decreased 6.6 percent.

The production of furniture and other industries grew 17.9 percent monthly in January. Production in electronic industry and, chemical industry and machinery industry gained by 19.2 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.

The industrial turnover declined 1.3 monthly in January.

Industrial production gained 5.0 percent quarterly in the three months ended in January.

