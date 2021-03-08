Eurozone Investor Confidence At 13-Month High

Eurozone investor confidence improved to the highest level in more than a year in March as lockdowns had little negative impact, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.

The investor sentiment index advanced to +5.0 in March from -0.2 in February. This was the highest score since February 2020 and above economists' forecast of 1.9.

The think tank said the data suggests that the euro area economic recovery is continuing.

The current conditions index came in at a one-year high of -19.3, versus -27.5 in the previous month. At the same time, the expectations indicator rose moderately to 32.5 from 31.5 a month ago.

On a positive note, the pandemic seems to have peaked at the global level and vaccination is also progressing well in that the number of immunized individuals is increasing and statistics suggest that effective vaccination protection is being achieved, Sentix said. These trends allow for a faster opening of the .

In Germany, investor confidence reached its highest level since November 2018. The sentiment index rose to 11.9 in March from 8.6 a month ago.

The current conditions index improved to -9.5 from -15.5, while the expectations indicator held steady at 35.8. The survey was conducted among 1,218 investors between March 4 and 6.

The global investor sentiment index rose to a three-year high of 20.5 in March from 17.5 in February.

