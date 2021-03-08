Spain Industrial Production Falls

Spain's industrial production decreased in January after a robust increase in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INE showed Monday.

Industrial production fell a non-adjusted 6.9 percent year-on-year in January after a 2.2 percent gain in December.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 2.2 percent, after a 1.5 percent drop in the previous month. Output has been falling since December 2019.

Consumer goods logged the biggest fall in output among the main industries, followed by capital goods and intermediate goods. Energy output grew 1.6 percent.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in February after a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.