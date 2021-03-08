Malta Industrial Production Falls For Third Month

Malta's industrial production declined for the third month in a row in January, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 6.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.8 percent decrease in December.

Among the main industrial groups, capital goods production decreased 15.5 percent annually in January. Output of intermediate goods and energy declined by 0.3 percent and 29.0 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, production of consumer goods increased 8.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.

